Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,189 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,663 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 358.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $38.54. 14,375,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,521,037. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $151.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.03.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

