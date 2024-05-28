Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.55 and last traded at $32.39. 26,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 39,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.49.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
