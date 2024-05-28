Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.55 and last traded at $32.39. 26,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 39,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.49.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 259,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

