Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of JVA stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. Coffee has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 million, a PE ratio of 136.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Coffee alerts:

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $19.54 million for the quarter.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.