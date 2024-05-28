Cobak Token Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $72.88 Million (CBK)

Cobak Token (CBK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Cobak Token has a market capitalization of $72.88 million and $22.02 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cobak Token has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. One Cobak Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00001242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cobak Token Profile

Cobak Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,569,081 tokens. The official website for Cobak Token is cobak.co.kr. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cobak Token is medium.com/@cobak.

Cobak Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users’ reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

