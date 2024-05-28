Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

NYSE:CLH opened at $217.85 on Tuesday. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $132.92 and a 1 year high of $218.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,646,773.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at $897,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,646,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,533 shares of company stock valued at $6,364,167. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $87,074,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 3,711.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,406,000 after purchasing an additional 270,009 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,654,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,822,000 after purchasing an additional 182,622 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 394,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,983,000 after purchasing an additional 150,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

