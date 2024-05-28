CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1817 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from CK Hutchison’s previous dividend of $0.08.
CK Hutchison Price Performance
OTCMKTS CKHUY opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. CK Hutchison has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.08.
About CK Hutchison
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CK Hutchison
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Is Petco Health & Wellness Out of the Doghouse on an EPS beat?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Can CAVA, Red Robin, and Cracker Barrel Match Chipotle’s Q1 Win?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- How to Choose Between an Options Debit Spread or Credit Spread?
Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.