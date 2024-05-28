CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1817 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from CK Hutchison’s previous dividend of $0.08.

CK Hutchison Price Performance

OTCMKTS CKHUY opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. CK Hutchison has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.08.

About CK Hutchison

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ports and Related Services, Retail, Infrastructure, and Telecommunications.

