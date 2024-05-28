Citigroup Boosts Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $31.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised Coterra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.73.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $27.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.36. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. On average, analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $54,625,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 2,609.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,541,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,458 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 21.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,187,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,094 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,112,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,967,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.