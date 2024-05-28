CIBC Analysts Give Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) a C$13.50 Price Target

CIBC set a C$13.50 price target on Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.75.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMG

Computer Modelling Group Price Performance

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE:CMG opened at C$12.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81. Computer Modelling Group has a 12-month low of C$6.21 and a 12-month high of C$12.75. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Computer Modelling Group

In related news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$100,000.00. In related news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$100,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.37, for a total transaction of C$165,920.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,920. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Computer Modelling Group

(Get Free Report)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.