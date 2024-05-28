China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.
China Automotive Systems Trading Up 5.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ CAAS opened at $3.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.44. China Automotive Systems has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $5.73. The firm has a market cap of $110.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.47.
China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $139.39 million for the quarter.
China Automotive Systems Company Profile
China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronics and systems and parts.
