China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ CAAS opened at $3.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.44. China Automotive Systems has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $5.73. The firm has a market cap of $110.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.47.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $139.39 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 120,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in China Automotive Systems by 32.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in China Automotive Systems by 78.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 19,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronics and systems and parts.

