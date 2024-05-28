Chewy (CHWY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 29th. Analysts expect Chewy to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Chewy has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Chewy had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. On average, analysts expect Chewy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CHWY stock opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. Chewy has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.15, a PEG ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 6,728 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $104,485.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,760.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 8,025 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $124,628.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,732.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,993 shares of company stock worth $1,067,363. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

