Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Acquired by 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies comprises 1.0% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,348,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,517,000 after purchasing an additional 69,441 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,204,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,700,000 after acquiring an additional 151,657 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,727,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,626,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,822,000 after acquiring an additional 52,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 121.2% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,083,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,391,000 after purchasing an additional 593,623 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,461. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $121.85 and a 52-week high of $168.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.57.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.28 million. As a group, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

