Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Centerspace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Centerspace from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Centerspace from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.57.

CSR opened at $67.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -84.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.32. Centerspace has a 1 year low of $46.74 and a 1 year high of $71.36.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($1.49). Centerspace had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Centerspace news, Director John A. Schissel acquired 500 shares of Centerspace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,401,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,222,000 after buying an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Centerspace by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Centerspace by 1.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 104,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 1,438.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 91,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the fourth quarter worth about $5,238,000. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

