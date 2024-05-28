Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.

Centerra Gold Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CG opened at C$9.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.85. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.07 and a twelve month high of C$10.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 110,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.96, for a total transaction of C$766,955.67. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.55 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.97.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Featured Articles

