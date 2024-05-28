Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.
Centerra Gold Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of CG opened at C$9.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.85. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.07 and a twelve month high of C$10.25.
Insider Activity
In related news, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 110,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.96, for a total transaction of C$766,955.67. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Centerra Gold
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Is Petco Health & Wellness Out of the Doghouse on an EPS beat?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Can CAVA, Red Robin, and Cracker Barrel Match Chipotle’s Q1 Win?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- How to Choose Between an Options Debit Spread or Credit Spread?
Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.