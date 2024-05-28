Cato (NYSE:CATO) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cato (NYSE:CATO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Cato from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Get Cato alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CATO

Cato Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Cato stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.08. Cato has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $8.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30.

Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The specialty retailer reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Cato had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $174.88 million for the quarter.

Cato Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Cato’s payout ratio is -80.95%.

Institutional Trading of Cato

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cato by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cato by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Capital LLC now owns 844,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 103,177 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cato by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 114,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 19,026 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cato by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 76,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 35,313 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Cato by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 62,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the period. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cato Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.