Capri (CPRI) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter.

CPRI stock opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.08. Capri has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

