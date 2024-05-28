C3.ai (AI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. C3.ai has set its Q4 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.92 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 29.60% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. On average, analysts expect C3.ai to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AI opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.15. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.74.

Several analysts have recently commented on AI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush cut their target price on C3.ai from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on C3.ai from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

