BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA) Trading Down 2.7%

BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.62 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.62 ($0.06). Approximately 59,874 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 650,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75 ($0.06).

BSF Enterprise Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.78 million, a P/E ratio of -231.10 and a beta of 1.78.

About BSF Enterprise

BSF Enterprise Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire the businesses within biotechnology, innovative marketing, and e-commerce sectors. BSF Enterprise Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

