Brokerages Set Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) PT at $4.42

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.42.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

NOK opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nokia Oyj

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.