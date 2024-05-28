Brokerages Set Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) PT at $7.43

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.37.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MQ. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 27.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,007,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 219,001 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Marqeta by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 285,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 14,696 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Marqeta by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,878,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,998,000 after buying an additional 4,609,526 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MQ opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. Marqeta has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $6.08.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marqeta will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

