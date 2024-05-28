Brokerages Set Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) PT at $73.67

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.67.

HWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $84.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $85.48.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

