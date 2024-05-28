Brokerages Set CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Target Price at $19.22

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.22.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLSK. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CleanSpark from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CleanSpark
Insider Transactions at CleanSpark
Institutional Trading of CleanSpark
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CleanSpark by 58.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,755,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,738 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,433,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,032,000 after buying an additional 3,235,171 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,384,000 after buying an additional 957,372 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after buying an additional 142,078 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in CleanSpark by 39.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,200,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 338,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.
CleanSpark Stock Performance
CLSK opened at $17.63 on Thursday. CleanSpark has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.29.
About CleanSpark
CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CleanSpark
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.