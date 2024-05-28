Brokerages Set CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Target Price at $19.22

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.22.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLSK. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CleanSpark from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

In other news, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $8,997,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,795,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,783,977.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $8,466,690.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,298,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,037,353.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $8,997,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,795,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,783,977.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CleanSpark by 58.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,755,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,738 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,433,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,032,000 after buying an additional 3,235,171 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,384,000 after buying an additional 957,372 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after buying an additional 142,078 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in CleanSpark by 39.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,200,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 338,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CLSK opened at $17.63 on Thursday. CleanSpark has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.29.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

