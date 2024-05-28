Brokerages Set Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Price Target at $82.38

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.38.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,978 shares of company stock worth $3,098,128. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 412.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 106,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,180,000 after buying an additional 86,069 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 161.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 311,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,723,000 after purchasing an additional 191,975 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 10.1% in the first quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 141,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,931 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Aflac by 87.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 30,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 14,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter worth about $27,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $87.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac has a twelve month low of $64.10 and a twelve month high of $88.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.74.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Aflac’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

