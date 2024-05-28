Blur Price Hits $0.43 on Top Exchanges (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 27th. In the last seven days, Blur has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. Blur has a market capitalization of $35.63 million and $77.17 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blur token can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. The official website for Blur is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,631,082,758.989726 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.45160482 USD and is down -4.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 232 active market(s) with $75,692,829.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

