Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.80. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Black Diamond Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $359.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.