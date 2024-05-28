BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) PT Raised to $86.00 at Evercore ISI

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

NYSE BJ opened at $88.14 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $88.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,459.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,459.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,815,091.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,640 shares of company stock valued at $7,394,087 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 42.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

