Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) Receives GBX 1,236.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,288.50 ($16.46).

A number of research firms have recently commented on BYG. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,186 ($15.15) to GBX 1,285 ($16.41) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,315 ($16.79) to GBX 1,385 ($17.69) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,359 ($17.36) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of Big Yellow Group stock opened at GBX 1,248 ($15.94) on Tuesday. Big Yellow Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 901 ($11.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,268 ($16.19). The firm has a market cap of £2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,231.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,096.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a GBX 22.60 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,455.45%.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 109 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 13 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.4 million sq ft.

