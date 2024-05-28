Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BERY. TheStreet downgraded Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BERY

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

In other news, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,216.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,216.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,661.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,548,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,441,000 after buying an additional 1,934,137 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at $81,617,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,931,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,021 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at $23,803,000. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,105,000 after purchasing an additional 328,541 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $59.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $69.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.92.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Free Report

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.