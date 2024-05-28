Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.60.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BERY. TheStreet downgraded Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, March 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on BERY
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,548,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,441,000 after buying an additional 1,934,137 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at $81,617,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,931,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,021 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at $23,803,000. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,105,000 after purchasing an additional 328,541 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Berry Global Group Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $59.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $69.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.92.
Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Berry Global Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 26.13%.
About Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Berry Global Group
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- What is a Dividend King?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.