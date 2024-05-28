Barnes Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.

Barnes Group has a dividend payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Barnes Group to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Shares of B stock opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.00, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average is $33.66. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $18.79 and a 52-week high of $43.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $430.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on B. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

