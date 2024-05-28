Barclays Boosts PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $224.00

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $178.00 to $224.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $182.31.

PDD opened at $157.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $216.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. PDD has a 1-year low of $59.98 and a 1-year high of $164.69.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.81. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. Equities analysts forecast that PDD will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 294.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in PDD in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in PDD in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in PDD in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PDD by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

