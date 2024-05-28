BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $28.52 on Thursday. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $34.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average of $28.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $508.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 2,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $62,106.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,365. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 2,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $62,106.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,365. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,752.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in BankUnited by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,459,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 513,342 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 422.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 584,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,368,000 after buying an additional 472,694 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,442,000 after buying an additional 332,567 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,539,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,939,000 after buying an additional 290,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,596,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,639,000 after buying an additional 251,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

