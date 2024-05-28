Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded Badger Meter from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.80.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of BMI opened at $200.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.82. Badger Meter has a one year low of $134.06 and a one year high of $202.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.09.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.25 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 13.81%. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

Insider Transactions at Badger Meter

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $195,992.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,328.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Badger Meter news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $30,952.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $195,992.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,328.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Badger Meter

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMI. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

