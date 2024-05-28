Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Avinger in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Avinger Stock Performance

Shares of AVGR opened at $2.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21. Avinger has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $18.00.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The medical device company reported ($3.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($4.57). The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. Analysts predict that Avinger will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

