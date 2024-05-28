Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ARDX. Citigroup increased their price target on Ardelyx from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Ardelyx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.81.

Ardelyx Stock Down 9.3 %

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $6.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 41.65% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 303.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Ora Felsch sold 207,988 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $1,832,374.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,293.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $52,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,310,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,255,186.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Ora Felsch sold 207,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $1,832,374.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,293.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 375,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,745. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ardelyx by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,761,000 after buying an additional 365,809 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ardelyx by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,194,000 after buying an additional 4,110,494 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Ardelyx by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,012,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,879,000 after buying an additional 1,512,753 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ardelyx by 68.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,913,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,572,000 after buying an additional 1,584,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the third quarter worth approximately $9,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

