Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.61 and last traded at $26.50. Approximately 78,156 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.43.

Aptus Defined Risk ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $524.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptus Defined Risk ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 5,834.9% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 709,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,875,000 after acquiring an additional 697,384 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,808,000 after acquiring an additional 211,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,809,000.

About Aptus Defined Risk ETF

The Aptus Defined Risk ETF (DRSK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that combines US corporate bond exposure with an overlay of call options on US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DRSK was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Aptus.

