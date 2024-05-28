Analysts Set GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target at $70.50

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

GTLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of GitLab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on GitLab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get GitLab alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GTLB

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $12,325,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $12,325,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $3,364,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,411,867.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 433,383 shares of company stock worth $23,632,528. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GitLab during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in GitLab by 2,107.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GitLab during the third quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GitLab during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in GitLab during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Trading Down 3.2 %

GTLB stock opened at $55.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 0.49. GitLab has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.01.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 73.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.