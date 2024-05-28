Analysts Set CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Price Target at $12.33

Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMPO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMPO

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CompoSecure

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $5,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,797,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,684,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $5,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,797,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,684,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Llr Equity Partners Iv, L.P. sold 4,752,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $30,888,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 74.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPO. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CompoSecure by 70.0% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,768,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 728,424 shares during the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,223,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CompoSecure by 169.0% during the third quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 276,890 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in CompoSecure by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 246,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the first quarter valued at about $1,424,000. 37.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CompoSecure Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CMPO stock opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78. CompoSecure has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $8.16.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $104.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.20 million. CompoSecure had a net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that CompoSecure will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CompoSecure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

CompoSecure Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.