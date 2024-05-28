Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Weitz Investment Management Inc.

Weitz Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up about 2.4% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $45,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 17.4% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.9% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 18.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $232.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,544,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $241.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.30.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

