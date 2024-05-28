Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 508.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 56,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after buying an additional 47,317 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,938,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 330,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 442,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $176.33. The stock had a trading volume of 11,403,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,919,543. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.83 and a fifty-two week high of $179.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.63.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,935 shares of company stock worth $31,178,987 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

