Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alexander’s from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alexander’s

Alexander’s Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexander’s

ALX stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $209.86. 9,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,985. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.53 and a 200-day moving average of $211.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 14.35, a current ratio of 14.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Alexander’s has a twelve month low of $155.60 and a twelve month high of $237.18.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alexander’s by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 99.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 17.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander’s during the third quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander’s

(Get Free Report)

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.