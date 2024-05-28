Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alexander’s from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alexander’s
Alexander’s Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexander’s
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alexander’s by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 99.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 17.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander’s during the third quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.
About Alexander’s
Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alexander’s
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.