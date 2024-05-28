AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Announces Dividend of $0.58

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.5789 per share on Monday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from AIA Group’s previous dividend of $0.19.
AIA Group Stock Performance
Shares of AIA Group stock opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.61. AIA Group has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $42.70.
About AIA Group
