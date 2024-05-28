AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Announces Dividend of $0.58

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.5789 per share on Monday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from AIA Group’s previous dividend of $0.19.

AIA Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIA Group stock opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.61. AIA Group has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $42.70.

Get AIA Group alerts:

About AIA Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It is also involved in the distribution of investment and other financial services products.

Receive News & Ratings for AIA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.