Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Affirm from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.53.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average of $37.17. Affirm has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 12.94 and a quick ratio of 12.94.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.99 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 22.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $297,945.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Affirm by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Affirm by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Affirm by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

