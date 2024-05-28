Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $134.79 and last traded at $134.79. 1,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 572% from the average session volume of 268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.45.

Aeroports de Paris Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.22.

About Aeroports de Paris

Aeroports de Paris SA owns and operates airports worldwide. The company operates through Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities segments. The Aviation segment provides security and airport safety services, including security checkpoints, screening systems, aircraft rescue, and fire-fighting services.

