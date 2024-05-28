Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.43 and last traded at $5.43. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

Acerinox Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Get Acerinox alerts:

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. Acerinox had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 2.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acerinox, S.A. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, process, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the United States, Africa, Asia, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Stainless steel, and High-performance Alloys segments. The company offers flat products, including hot and cold rolled coils and sheets, strips, flat bars, and discs, as well as engraved coil and sheet, black coil, slabs, circles, billets, and plates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.