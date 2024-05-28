AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Takes $1.42 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock traded down $19.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $738.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,357,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,809. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $746.76 and its 200 day moving average is $733.85. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $517.80 and a one year high of $815.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $808.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 917 shares of company stock worth $690,880 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

