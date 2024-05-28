AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Purchases 901 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,853 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.5% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bey Douglas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

HD traded down $1.79 on Monday, hitting $325.10. 2,736,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,395,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $349.61 and its 200-day moving average is $348.56. The company has a market cap of $322.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

