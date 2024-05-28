AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Has $6.04 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Nasdaq comprises approximately 3.4% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 114,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 313.7% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,010,436 shares of company stock worth $1,798,647,360. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Morgan Stanley raised Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.23. 1,002,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,196. The company has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.41 and a 200 day moving average of $58.20. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.32%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

