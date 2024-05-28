AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Has $2.30 Million Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Humana accounts for approximately 1.3% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $426.39.

Humana Stock Down 0.8 %

HUM stock traded down $2.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $349.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,771. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $298.61 and a one year high of $530.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $325.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.62. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

