AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Cuts Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 10.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,191,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $897,624,000 after buying an additional 2,748,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,471,000 after buying an additional 739,411 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,378,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,855,000 after buying an additional 470,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $757,276,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,307,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $655,198,000 after buying an additional 303,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,854,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,032,585. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

