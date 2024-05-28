AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Declares $0.01 Dividend

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0109 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.
AAC Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %
OTCMKTS:AACAY opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75. AAC Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $3.59.
About AAC Technologies
