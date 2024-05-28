AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Declares $0.01 Dividend

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0109 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.

AAC Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

OTCMKTS:AACAY opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75. AAC Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $3.59.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Sensor and Semiconductor Products, and other products segments.

