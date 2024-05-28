4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $36.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.00. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.94.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.75% and a negative net margin of 436.30%. On average, analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $204,388.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,864.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,236 shares of company stock valued at $607,796. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 359.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 702.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

